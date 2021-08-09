China's migrating elephant herd returns to habitat
14:51 UTC+8, 2021-08-09 0
CFP
China's famous herd of wandering elephants has returned to their original natural habitat after their northward trek of some 500 km in southwest China's Yunnan Province, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said on Sunday.
Source: CGTN Editor: Han Jing
