Angry scenes as humans put on fight show for animals at zoo

Warring families were too angry kicking and hitting to be separated during melee at Beijing Wildlife Park.

SSI ļʱ



A dispute between two tourist families escalated into a physical confrontation in Beijing Wildlife Park on Saturday, drawing the attention of many tourists and even the wildlife, the park said in a statement.

The warring parties started exchanging abuse which led to them pulling, hitting and kicking each other as they lay on the ground.

A woman carrying a baby kicked another woman on the ground and was in turn kicked from behind by a man.

Some bystanders tried to stop the melee but failed as the two sides were too angry to calm down, a video shot by a witness shows.

The families were eventually reconciled after mediation by local police.

Park officials indicated it was the first time that animals near the scene had seen humans fight.

It was claimed that some animals later followed suit and started fighting wildly in their own caged areas.