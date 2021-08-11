News / Nation

Lam backs HK law to hit back at sanctions

Reuters
  00:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-11       0
Lam said she would prefer the law be introduced through Hong Kong legislation by adding it to an annex of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.
Reuters
  00:39 UTC+8, 2021-08-11       0

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she supports the implementation of a Chinese mainland law in the city to respond to foreign sanctions.

Lam said she would prefer the law be introduced through Hong Kong legislation rather than Beijing legislation, by adding it to an annex of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

"(Hong Kong) will do its utmost to fulfil its constitutional responsibility, including safeguarding the country's autonomy, safety and interest for its development," Lam said.

"We support this nationwide law – the anti-sanctions law – to be listed in Annex 3," she said, referring to an annex of the Basic law.

Local enactment would better clarify the legal framework around implementation, she said, adding that the central government had already consulted her regarding listing the law in Annex 3.

China adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list. Such individuals could then be denied entry into China or be expelled. Their assets in China may be seized or frozen. They could also be restricted from doing business with entities or people in China. 

The US and EU have stepped up pressure on China over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Gao Wei
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     