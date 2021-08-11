Lam backs HK law to hit back at sanctions

Lam said she would prefer the law be introduced through Hong Kong legislation by adding it to an annex of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday she supports the implementation of a Chinese mainland law in the city to respond to foreign sanctions.

Lam said she would prefer the law be introduced through Hong Kong legislation rather than Beijing legislation, by adding it to an annex of Hong Kong's mini-constitution, known as the Basic Law.

"(Hong Kong) will do its utmost to fulfil its constitutional responsibility, including safeguarding the country's autonomy, safety and interest for its development," Lam said.

"We support this nationwide law – the anti-sanctions law – to be listed in Annex 3," she said, referring to an annex of the Basic law.

Local enactment would better clarify the legal framework around implementation, she said, adding that the central government had already consulted her regarding listing the law in Annex 3.

China adopted a law in June under which individuals or entities involved in making or implementing discriminatory measures against Chinese citizens or entities could be put on a Chinese government anti-sanctions list. Such individuals could then be denied entry into China or be expelled. Their assets in China may be seized or frozen. They could also be restricted from doing business with entities or people in China.

The US and EU have stepped up pressure on China over trade, technology, Hong Kong and Xinjiang.