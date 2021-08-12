TCM treatments used to fight COVID-19 in Nanjing

More than 300,000 preventative medicines have been given free to people in isolation in the Jiangsu Province capital city.

Xinhua

All COVID-19 adult patients in Nanjing, capital of Jiangsu Province, have received Chinese traditional medicine treatments, including associated therapies, Litchi News reported.

The TCM treatments, including red peony roots, roasted atractylodes and radix isatidis, are intended to replenish vital energy, eliminate dampness and improve immunity.

More than 300,000 portions have been given away free by Nanjing Hospital of Chinese Medicine to people in isolation in the city since July 20.

The hospital has also provided nearly 15,000 bags of decoctions for inpatients and community residents to prevent the epidemic.

Since July 20, Nanjing has reported a total of 234 confirmed locally transmitted cases, 203 of which are being treated under isolation in designated hospitals.