21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits central China

Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province from Wednesday to Thursday.

CFP

Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province from Wednesday to Thursday, local authorities said on Friday.

The Liulin Township in Suixian County saw total precipitation reaching 503 mm from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, the county said in an announcement.

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, according to the announcement.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway.