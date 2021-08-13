News / Nation

21 killed, 4 missing as heavy rain hits central China

  09:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-13
Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province from Wednesday to Thursday.
  09:23 UTC+8, 2021-08-13       0
Rescuers evacuate local residents in Liulin Township in Suixian County, central China's Hubei Provicne, on August 12, 2021.

Twenty-one people were killed and four others missing as heavy rain lashed a township in central China's Hubei Province from Wednesday to Thursday, local authorities said on Friday.

The Liulin Township in Suixian County saw total precipitation reaching 503 mm from 9pm on Wednesday to 9am on Thursday, causing an average waterlogging depth of 3.5 meters, the county said in an announcement.

Over 8,000 people have been affected in the township, according to the announcement.

Disaster relief and rescue efforts are underway.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
