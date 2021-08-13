News / Nation

Let there be more light, man pleas for his street cleaner mom

Sun Jiayi
  14:15 UTC+8, 2021-08-13       0
Officials in a southern China town agree to turn off street lights later so worker can do her job more efficiently.
Urban officials in a south China town have decided to extend street lighting times after a plea from a man on behalf of his sanitation worker mother who has to work in the dark, Guangzhou Daily reported yesterday.

The man wrote to the government of Dalang Township in Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, asking for the street lights to be turned off 15 minutes later.

He said it was still very dark when the lights were shut off at 5:25am. 

His mother started her morning shift at 4:30am and often had to toil in darkness after the lights were off, making it not only less efficient, but also dangerous, he said.

Dalang Urban Management and Law Enforcement has agreed to extend the section's lighting time to 5:45am.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
