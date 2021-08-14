News / Nation

China decries Japanese defense minister's visit to Yasukuni Shrine

Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0
China's Ministry of National Defense expressed strong opposition to the Japanese defense minister's visit to the Yasukuni Shrine.
Xinhua
  08:41 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0

China's Ministry of National Defense on Friday expressed strong opposition to the Japanese defense minister's visit to the Yasukuni Shrine, and lodged solemn representations with the Japanese side.

Wu Qian, the ministry's spokesperson, made the remarks when commenting on Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi's visit to the shrine on August 13.

Wu said that the visit by the Japanese defense minister to the Yasukuni Shrine, which honors 14 convicted Class-A Japanese war criminals from WWII, once again reflects Japan's wrong attitude toward its history of aggression and its sinister intention of challenging the post-war international order.

China urges Japan to seriously reflect on its history of aggression, keep in mind the historical lessons, correct its mistakes and gain the trust of its Asian neighbors and the international community through concrete actions, he said.

The Japanese defense department has recently taken negative actions on China-related issues, Wu said, adding that it colluded with countries outside the region to smear China's defense policy and military development, conducted targeted military exercises, intervened in the Taiwan question which is purely China's domestic affairs and carried out provocative actions in the South China Sea.

China urges Japan to abandon the Cold War mentality, and work with China, by following the spirit of the four political documents between China and Japan and on the basis of mutual respect and non-interference in each other's internal affairs, to promote the development of China-Japan defense relations on the right track, Wu said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     