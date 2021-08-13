News / Nation

No casualties reported in earthquake in NW China's Qinghai

No casualties have been reported so far in an earthquake that jolted northwest China's Qinghai Province on Friday.

A 5.8-magnitude quake struck Maduo County of Golog Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai at 12:21 pm Friday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The earthquake struck at a depth of 8 km and had its epicenter at 34.58 degrees north latitude and 97.54 degrees east longitude, the center said.

The provincial earthquake bureau said it has not received reports of life and property losses, and has sent a group of workers to the area.

Dradongdorje, a local cadre in Maduo County, said the earthquake shook his house but no casualties or loss of property were reported in the vicinity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
