Chinese mainland opposes any sovereignty-related agreement between US and Taiwan: spokesperson

The Chinese mainland urges the US to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces.
A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Friday expressed resolute opposition to any kind of agreement signed between the United States and Taiwan that carries sovereign implications or any type of related activities.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a media inquiry regarding a recent meeting convened by the United States and Taiwan following a so-called memorandum on maritime patrol cooperation signed in March.

The Chinese mainland urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the three China-US joint communiques, and stop sending wrong signals to "Taiwan independence" forces, Ma noted.

Ma also warned Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority that colluding with external forces to seek independence will achieve nothing but to plunge the island into disaster. 

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
