News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 66 new COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0
The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 18 in Jiangsu Province, four each in Henan and Hubei, three in Hunan, and one in Yunnan.
Xinhua
  10:04 UTC+8, 2021-08-14       0

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported 30 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases: 18 in Jiangsu Province, four each in Henan and Hubei, three in Hunan, and one in Yunnan, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Also reported were 36 new imported cases, including 11 in Fujian, five each in Shanghai and Yunnan, four each in Shandong and Sichuan, three in Guangdong, two in Tianjin, and one each in Liaoning and Shaanxi.

No new suspected cases or deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Friday, the commission added.

Chinese mainland reports 66 new COVID-19 cases
Chen Jie / SHINE
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily all rights reserved.

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     