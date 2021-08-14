1 dead, 19 trapped in northwest China coal mine

One miner was killed and 19 others were trapped after a coal mine was flooded by mud in northwest China's Qinghai Province on Saturday, local authorities said.

The accident happened around noon when 21 people were working down the mine located in Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, said the provincial emergency management department.

Two miners were lifted to the ground, including one who was confirmed dead, while the rest remained trapped, the department said.

More rescuers are rushing to the site.