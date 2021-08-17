News / Nation

China to rectify 'campaign-style' carbon reduction: NDRC

Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
China will rectify deviations in its effort to cut carbon emissions while resolutely curbing the pell-mell development of high-energy intensity and highly pollutive projects.
Xinhua
  15:48 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0

China will rectify deviations in its effort to cut carbon emissions while resolutely curbing the pell-mell development of high-energy intensity and highly pollutive projects, the country's top economic planner said on Tuesday.

In the process of cutting carbon emissions, some regions have set overly ambitious and unrealistic goals or simply chanted slogans without taking actions, while some industries failed to make solid energy-saving efforts in the hope that certain technology would solve the problem once and for all, said Meng Wei, spokesperson for the National Development and Reform Commission, adding that these issues must be addressed.

Meng also pointed out problems such as a "one-size-fits-all" approach in shutting down energy-intensive projects and a sudden cut-off in loans to coal-fired power projects.

"These phenomena run counter to the original intention and requirements of peaking carbon emissions and achieving carbon neutrality and must be resolutely corrected," Meng said.

The statement echoed an announcement made at a recent meeting attended by the country's top decision-makers, which urged putting an end to "campaign-style" carbon reduction and resolutely curbing high energy-consuming and high-emission projects.

The country is striving to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

The commission will refine policy requirements and strengthen supervision to fix related problems once found, and ensure that the carbon reduction efforts do not deviate from the original goal, Meng said.

In the meantime, the commission will improve the mechanism on energy consumption control and roll out a three-year work plan to guide local efforts on curbing the blind expansion of high-energy intensity and highly polluting projects, Meng added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     