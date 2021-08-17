Former super idol arrested on rape charges

Accuser Du Meizhu, whose claims prompted investigation, thanks Beijing police and her supporters.

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been arrested on rape charges, Beijing Chaoyang District People's Procuratorate said yesterday.

Wu was detained by police on July 31 after they launched an investigation in response to online tip-offs alleging Wu repeatedly lured young women for sex.

The former super idol and member of South Korean boy band EXO had been accused by Du Meizhu, a college student who claimed to be one of his victims, of date-raping several women.

Du said "finally" and thanked Chaoyang police and her supporters in a Weibo chat group after prosecutors announced the arrest last night.