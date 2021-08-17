News / Nation

Former super idol arrested on rape charges

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:47 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0
Accuser Du Meizhu, whose claims prompted investigation, thanks Beijing police and her supporters.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  11:47 UTC+8, 2021-08-17       0

Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu has been arrested on rape charges, Beijing Chaoyang District People's Procuratorate said yesterday.

Wu was detained by police on July 31 after they launched an investigation in response to online tip-offs alleging Wu repeatedly lured young women for sex.

The former super idol and member of South Korean boy band EXO had been accused by Du Meizhu, a college student who claimed to be one of his victims, of date-raping several women.

Du said "finally" and thanked Chaoyang police and her supporters in a Weibo chat group after prosecutors announced the arrest last night.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
kris wu
Weibo
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     