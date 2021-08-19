News / Nation

China issues blue alert for rainstorms on Thursday

China's National Meteorological Center on Thursday issued a blue alert for rainstorms in some northern, eastern and central parts of the country, calling for precautionary measures.

From 8 am Thursday to 8 am Friday, heavy rains are expected in parts of Hebei, Tianjin, Shandong and Henan, with up to 130 mm of rainfall expected in certain areas.

These regions are likely to encounter over 60 mm of hourly precipitation accompanied by thunderstorms and gales.

The national observatory has advised local authorities to remain alert for possible flooding and suggested schools and kindergartens take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of students.

The center also reminded drivers in affected areas to watch out for flooding and traffic jams.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua
