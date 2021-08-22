Heavy rainstorm hits northwest China's Shaanxi

Heavy rainstorm has lashed northwest China's Shaanxi Province since Saturday with precipitation up to 220.7 mm, according to the provincial weather bureau.

From 6 am Saturday to 6 am Sunday, 1,658 meteorological stations in 94 counties and districts in the province witnessed rainfall. Among them, 42 registered precipitations over 100 mm, and 382 recorded over 50 mm of rain. Ten stations reported hourly precipitation of more than 50 mm.

Shaanxi meteorological observatory issued an orange alert for rainstorms in early Sunday morning, with heavy rain expected to continue in the province.

Mountainous areas are at risk of floods and mountain torrents, while water logging is expected in low-lying urban areas, said the observatory.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.