﻿
News / Nation

Universal Beijing Resort to conduct trial run

Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0
The Universal Beijing Resort announced Tuesday that it would officially start a trial opening for invite-only guests on September 1 with comprehensive COVID-19 prevention measures.
Xinhua
  21:29 UTC+8, 2021-08-24       0

The Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) announced Tuesday that it would officially start a trial opening for invite-only guests on September 1 with comprehensive COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

According to the UBR, attractions, shows, facilities and services will be gradually opened for invite-only guests during the trial opening, and improvements will be made based on the feedback.

Guests include some of the resort's partners and selected fans from the official marketing campaign. Tickets for the trial run of the UBR are not available to the public and are non-transferable, said the resort.

The UBR and the disease control department jointly carried out plans for COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff during the trial operation.

Located in southeast Beijing, the UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia, and the first in China. It is so far the largest in scale worldwide, covering 4 square km.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     