Universal Beijing Resort to conduct trial run

The Universal Beijing Resort (UBR) announced Tuesday that it would officially start a trial opening for invite-only guests on September 1 with comprehensive COVID-19 prevention and control measures.

According to the UBR, attractions, shows, facilities and services will be gradually opened for invite-only guests during the trial opening, and improvements will be made based on the feedback.

Guests include some of the resort's partners and selected fans from the official marketing campaign. Tickets for the trial run of the UBR are not available to the public and are non-transferable, said the resort.

The UBR and the disease control department jointly carried out plans for COVID-19 prevention and control to ensure the health and safety of visitors and staff during the trial operation.

Located in southeast Beijing, the UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia, and the first in China. It is so far the largest in scale worldwide, covering 4 square km.