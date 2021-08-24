Four dead, two missing in China's mountain torrents

A car in southwest China's Chongqing was carried away by sudden torrential floods, killing four and leaving two others missing, local authorities said Tuesday.

The accident happened around 1pm Monday when the car was en route from Bashan Township, Zhongxian County, to Baima Village, Xinli Township of Chongqing. Mountain torrents caused by sudden heavy rainstorms swept the vehicle away.

So far, two people in the car have been rescued. Further rescue work and investigation into the accident are underway.