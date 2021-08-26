News / Nation

China reopens world's third busiest port after partial virus halt

AFP
  01:22 UTC+8, 2021-08-26       0
China reopened a key terminal at the world's third-busiest cargo port on Wednesday after a shutdown to control the coronavirus caused major backlogs.

The stoppage at the eastern Ningbo-Zhoushan port started two weeks ago when a worker at its Meishan terminal tested positive for the virus.

The terminal handles a fifth of the container volume at Ningbo-Zhoushan and the hold-up forced ships to other Chinese ports, which were left facing their worst levels of congestion in seven years, according to Chinese media outlet Caixin.

The closure added stress to an already stretched global shipping network, with soaring demand for goods from Western consumers in the pandemic piling pressure on Chinese exporters.

The Ningbo-Zhoushan port handled almost 1.2 billion tons of goods in 2020.

Ningbo authorities said late Tuesday that restrictions will be lifted from Wednesday morning.

"All units in the zone must comprehensively do a good job in epidemic prevention and control, as well as in resumption of work and production," said a notice republished by state broadcaster CCTV. Businesses should also prioritize the loading and unloading of stranded trucks, the notice said.

Chinese port workers are routinely tested for COVID-19, and the affected worker had been fully vaccinated. It remains unclear how the member of staff contracted the virus.

The port disruption followed the closure of the Yantian port in southern trade hub Shenzhen in May after an outbreak involving port workers.

Source: AFP   Editor: Gao Wei
CCTV
