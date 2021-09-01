First batch of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines expected in Taipei on Thursday

The first batch of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines provided by the Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma to Taiwan is expected to arrive in Taipei on Thursday morning.

A total of 932,000 doses of the vaccines have been dispatched from Luxembourg Airport on Wednesday afternoon (Beijing time), said the company, adding that the second batch of 910,000 doses will start delivery in a week.

The COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech received authorization for emergency use and special import in Hong Kong and Macau earlier this year. The vaccine is included under the vaccination programs of the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions' governments.