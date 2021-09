Six people have been confirmed dead in a fire that broke out at a factory in east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said on Saturday.

The fire broke out around 4pm on Friday in a sponge maker in Jiashan County.

The person in charge of the company has been detained by police. The cause of the fire is under investigation.