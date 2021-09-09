Chinese mainland reports 28 new imported COVID-19 cases

Wednesday saw 28 imported COVID-19 cases newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Seventeen of them were reported in Yunnan, four in Guangdong, two each in Shanghai and Fujian, and one each in Zhejiang, Hubei and Sichuan, said the commission, adding that three of them were previous asymptomatic cases.

No new deaths or suspected cases related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, said the commission.