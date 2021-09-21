Chinese mainland reports 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Fujian Province, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 30 new imported cases, including 12 in Yunnan, six in Shanghai, three each in Jiangsu and Guangdong, and two each in Heilongjiang, Zhejiang and Fujian.

Two new suspected cases were reported but no new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Monday, the commission said.