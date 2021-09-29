﻿
News / Nation

Doctor donates 100 million yuan of personal funds to hospital

﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  15:36 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
A specialist in clinical anesthesiology from southwest China's Sichuan Province has donated 100 million yuan in rewards to the hospital at which he works on Monday.
﻿ Han Jing
Han Jing
  15:36 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0

A specialist in clinical anesthesiology from southwest China's Sichuan Province has donated 100 million yuan (US$15.5 million) in rewards to the hospital at which he works on Monday, which soon became a trending topic on Weibo, China's Twitter equivalent, the following day.

Doctor donates 100 million yuan of personal funds to hospital

Liu Jin

Liu Jin, 65, director of the anesthesia surgery center at the West China Hospital at Sichuan University, donated the substantial personal bonus to set up a special fund for standardized training in an effort to motivate faculty and resident doctors and enhance their clinical competence.

The money is from patents involved in two contracts worth 750 million yuan (US$116 million) in total, both developed by Liu-led research teams.

It is also China's first special fund for standardized training donated and set up by an individual.

Doctor donates 100 million yuan of personal funds to hospital

Liu and his research team

Liu said that "100 million is certainly nothing to sneeze at." He said he made the decision after consulting with his wife. They thought "it was kind of a waste of money if an ordinary family like them spent the funds to pursue a more comfortable retired life." Liu said that the donation was socially significant and showed their life values as well.

Netizens applauded Liu, saying that he "had no vanity at all" and called him a "true role model."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Han Jing
Weibo
Twitter
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     