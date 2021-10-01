China celebrates National Day with flag-raising ceremonies

Flag-raising ceremonies were held across the country on Friday morning to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

Flag-raising ceremonies were held across the country, including the capital Beijing and the special administrative regions (SARs) of Hong Kong and Macau, on Friday morning to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The Hong Kong SAR government held a ceremony at Golden Bauhinia Square where the national flag and the flag of the HKSAR were raised, in the presence of government officials and other representatives.

A similar event was held by the Macau SAR government at Golden Lotus Square.