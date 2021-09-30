China vows to safeguard company rights, as US threatens 'further action'

China has urged the US to stop the suppression of Chinese companies, vowing to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of related enterprises.

China has urged the US to stop the suppression of Chinese companies, vowing to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of related enterprises.

At a press briefing on Thursday, Ministry of Commerce spokesperson Shu Jueting made the remarks, in response to a query regarding US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo saying that the Biden administration will take further action against Chinese telecoms firm Huawei if necessary. Raimondo's comments came one day before the tech giant's CFO, Meng Wanzhou, returned to China.

Shu added that the "wanton suppression" of Chinese enterprises, institutions and individuals by the US under the pretext of national security seriously damages the international economic order, and poses a threat to global industrial chains and supply chains.