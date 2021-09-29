﻿
News / Nation

China to prioritize people's basic needs amid power crunch

Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0
China will make the public's basic power needs the top priority of its power-supply work, ensuring that households stay safe and warm throughout this winter.
Xinhua
  21:48 UTC+8, 2021-09-29       0

China will make the public's basic power needs the top priority of its power-supply work, ensuring that households stay safe and warm throughout this winter, according to the country's top economic planner on Wednesday.

China will take comprehensive measures to increase the supply and adjust demand, while ensuring a stable energy supply for this winter and spring, said the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC).

The country will increase the energy supply from multiple channels, make "mid-and-long term contracts" serve as an anchor in the energy supply, and implement "the orderly use of electricity" measures, the NDRC said.

China will also give full play to the important role of energy reserves and emergency support, rationally manage energy-consumption costs, and effectively control unreasonable energy demand, it added.

The NDRC said that it will strengthen coordination with relevant departments, tilt resources to the country's northeast region, and go all out to guarantee stable energy operations in the region.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     