﻿
News / Nation

Former senior Hainan official indicted for graft, insider trading

Xinhua
  17:57 UTC+8, 2021-09-30       0
Tong Daochi, a former senior official of south China's Hainan Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and insider trading.
Xinhua
  17:57 UTC+8, 2021-09-30       0

Tong Daochi, a former senior official of south China's Hainan Province, has been indicted on charges of taking bribes and insider trading, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Thursday.

Tong was formerly a standing committee member of the Hainan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and former Party chief of Sanya. He had also held posts at the China Securities Regulatory Commission.

Tong's case has been filed by the People's Procuratorate of Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, to the Shenzhen Intermediate People's Court.

Prosecutors accused Tong of taking advantage of his various posts at the CSRC and in Hainan to offer assistance to others regarding loans, promotions, the listing of companies and the operation of enterprises, accepting huge sums of money and gifts in return.

Moreover, he was accused of involvement in insider trading while serving at the CSRC, with the allegations especially serious.

The SPP said the prosecutors had informed the defendant of his litigation rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's opinions.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Sanya
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     