Chinese mainland reports 16 imported COVID-19 cases, 6 local infections

Wednesday saw 16 imported COVID-19 cases and six locally transmitted infections newly reported on the Chinese mainland, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

All of the newly added local cases were reported in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, the commission said.

Shanghai saw one new suspected case who arrived from outside the mainland, it said.

There were no new deaths from COVID-19.