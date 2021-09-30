Xi pays tribute to national heroes in Tian'anmen Square

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony in Tian'anmen Square to present flower baskets to fallen national heroes.

Xi Jinping and other leaders of the Communist Party of China and the state attended a ceremony on Thursday morning in Tian'anmen Square in central Beijing to present flower baskets to fallen national heroes.

The event was held to mark Martyrs' Day, a day ahead of the National Day.