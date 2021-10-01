Chinese ambassador says China-US relations in 'exploring' period

China and the US are going through an "exploring" period in their bilateral relations, China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang said on Thursday in an exclusive interview.

CGTN

China and the United States are going through an "exploring" period in their bilateral relations, China's new ambassador to the US Qin Gang told China Media Group's Washington bureau on Thursday in an exclusive interview.

A former vice foreign minister, Qin took over the key job of ambassador in the US capital in late July.

"My job is to shorten this exploring process as soon as possible, and make it less intense, less surprising, and more smooth and predictable," Qin told CMG.

He said he had met people from all walks of life in the US over the past two months and strongly felt that there are still a large number of people in the US who support the development of China-US relations.

"Many people, especially those from US business and education communities, the general public and some states, clearly oppose decoupling and confrontation between China and the United States," he said.

"They hope that the bilateral relations can improve as soon as possible."

Qin noted that there is widespread prejudice and ignorance of China across the United States and vowed to strengthen contacts with all sectors and convey China's voice.

"I will make it clear to America's different sectors what the Communist Party of China is actually like, what China is actually like and what the Chinese people are actually like," he said.

He continued, "I will make it clear to America's different sectors that cooperation will benefit both China and the United States while confrontation hurts both."

Qin called on the US to get along with China and stressed that both countries should respect each other, carry out win-win cooperation and coexist peacefully.

He said President Xi Jinping clearly stated China's principle, stance and proposals on the bilateral relations in a "timely and important" phone conversation with US President Joe Biden earlier in September.

Quoting President Xi, the ambassador said that getting the relationship back on the right track is not optional but something "we must do and must do well."