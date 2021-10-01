﻿
China expects 15.8 million railway trips on National Day

China's railway operator has said about 15.8 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail on Friday, China's National Day.
China State Railway Group Co., Ltd. said 1,346 additional passenger trains have been arranged to meet the travel demand on the day, the first day of a weeklong holiday.

Railway authorities have coordinated COVID-19 control measures and transport services to cope with the travel peak, according to the operator.

Some 127 million passenger trips are expected to be made by rail during the holiday rush that will last from September 28 to October 8, with October 1 to see the highest passenger volume, the operator said previously.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
