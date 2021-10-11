﻿
China handles massive online illegal content complaints in September

Xinhua
More than 15.2 million complaints on illegal and harmful online content were dealt with across China in September.
More than 15.2 million complaints on illegal and harmful online content were dealt with across China in September, according to recent statistics released by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC).

About 1.52 million tip-offs were reported to the central and local cyberspace regulators, while the remaining complaints came from major Chinese websites, such as Sina Weibo, Baidu, and Tencent.

In a bid to build a sound online environment, the CAC has launched multiple channels, including the hotline 12377 and a mobile app, for netizens to report illegal and harmful online activities.

Weibo
Sina
Baidu
Tencent
