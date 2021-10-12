﻿
News / Nation

South China braces for strong winds, rain as Typhoon Kompasu approaches

Xinhua
  16:41 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
Typhoon Kompasu, the 18th of this year, is forecast to bring strong winds and rain to southern parts of China.
Xinhua
  16:41 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0

Typhoon Kompasu, the 18th of this year, is forecast to bring strong winds and rain to southern parts of China.

Kompasu was observed in the northeastern part of the South China Sea at around 10 am Tuesday, about 910 km east of Wanning City, Hainan Province, packing winds with a speed up to 90 km per hour at its center, according to the provincial meteorological administration.

It will move westward at a speed of about 28 km per hour toward the island province. The provincial flood, wind and drought control headquarters has upgraded its emergency response to level-III at 9:30am Tuesday.

The provincial meteorological authority said that the typhoon is expected to make landfall in the coastal areas from Wenchang City to Lingshui Li Autonomous County from the afternoon to the night on Wednesday.

Affected by both the typhoon and cold air, Hainan as well as the eastern and southern parts of Guangdong Province will be hit by heavy rain.

So far, three ports in Haikou, the capital of Hainan, have suspended operation. Fishing boats have been called to return to port and outdoor activities have been halted.

The provincial emergency management department said the typhoon will bring serious impact to Hainan's agriculture.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Chen Xiaoli
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     