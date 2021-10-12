Former senior provincial official arrested for bribery

The Supreme People's Procuratorate announced its decision to arrest Wang Like, a former senior Party official in east China's Jiangsu Province, for suspected bribery crimes.

The Supreme People's Procuratorate on Tuesday announced its decision to arrest Wang Like, a former senior Party official in east China's Jiangsu Province, for suspected bribery crimes.

Wang was formerly a member of the Standing Committee of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the commission for political and legal affairs of the provincial committee.

His case was transferred to procuratorial authorities for examination for prosecution following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, the SPP said.

Further handling of the case is underway.