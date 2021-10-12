﻿
News / Nation

China hosts key biodiversity conference highlighting ecological civilization

Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
A key UN conference kicked off Monday in southwest China's Kunming to discuss a blueprint for biodiversity conservation over the next decade.
Xinhua
  08:53 UTC+8, 2021-10-12       0
China hosts key biodiversity conference highlighting ecological civilization
Xinhua

The 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity opens in Kunming, Yunnan Province, on Monday.

A key UN conference kicked off Monday in southwest China's Kunming to discuss a blueprint for biodiversity conservation over the next decade.

This comes at a time when the world is facing a rapid loss of biodiversity. In person or virtually, over 5,000 representatives from governments, international organizations, research institutes and enterprises are attending the event, known as COP15, or the 15th meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity.

Themed "Ecological Civilization: Building a Shared Future for All Life on Earth," it is the first global conference convened by the United Nations to highlight ecological civilization, a philosophy proposed by China.

Action, cooperation urged

At the opening ceremony of COP15, key figures in global biodiversity conservation called on all parties to the Convention to take concrete actions and collaborate more closely in reversing the alarming trend of biodiversity loss.

To meet the 2050 vision of living in harmony with nature, the world must take action this decade to reverse biodiversity loss and "put biodiversity on a path to recovery by 2030 at the latest," said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, who attended the meeting in person.

She said world leaders have made some bold commitments given the urgency for action, and now it is time to translate these commitments into policies, actions and results.

"Together, we can work toward an ecological civilization, building a shared future for all on earth," she added.

Inger Andersen, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and executive director of the United Nations Environment Programme, said the "costs of our suicidal war against nature" are growing at an alarming rate.

"As the UN secretary-general has said, making peace with nature is a defining task of the 21st century," she noted.

Andersen urged all parties to the Convention to take clear and tangible actions to deliver the post-2020 global biodiversity framework and place nature at the heart of decision-making.

Yasmine Fouad, environment minister of Egypt, which hosted the COP14 presidency, stressed the need for international cooperation.

"We need more solidarity and multilateralism to do more things," Fouad said.

Attendees also spoke highly of China's unremitting efforts in biodiversity preservation.

"I would like to express my admiration for the actions that China has taken to protect and restore biodiversity," said Mrema. "I'm also deeply encouraged to see that the engagement of the many non-state actors is rising considerably in China and worldwide."

China was among the first countries to become a party to the Convention on Biological Diversity, which entered into force in 1993. The Convention currently has 196 parties, and the Conference of the Parties is the highest mechanism for discussing and making decisions on the Convention.

China's proposals

Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng on Monday called for efforts to promote a comprehensive, balanced, strong and implementable consensus and action framework, so as to push global biodiversity governance to a new level at the opening ceremony of COP15.

Han, also a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, put forward three initiatives to all participants.

First, multilateralism should be upheld, and dialogue and exchange should be promoted to formulate the post-2020 action plan in a scientific, ambitious and pragmatic way.

Second, investment should be boosted and resources mobilized to provide greater support for the protection and sustainable utilization of biological diversity. Third, reform should be accelerated, and biodiversity conservation should be prioritized to intensify the protection and restoration of ecosystems, and to address global environmental challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss and food security.

Han also stressed that China will take more vigorous and concrete measures to promote biodiversity conservation in the future.

China will draw up a national biodiversity conservation strategy and action plan to promote the deep integration and coordinated development of biodiversity conservation with economic and social development, Han said.

China will continue to promote major biodiversity conservation projects and ensure that important ecosystems, biological species and genetic data are fully protected, Han said, adding that publicity and education will be strengthened to guide the general public to actively participate in biodiversity conservation.

COP15 will take place in two parts. The first part, scheduled for October 11 to 15, is expected to adopt a declaration that experts said would build momentum on the cause of biodiversity conservation. Participants will also focus on the development of the post-2020 global biodiversity framework to guide conservation actions worldwide through 2030.

A forum on ecological civilization will also be held as a sideline event of the meeting from October 14 to 15, which will cover a range of topics including coping with climate change and nature-based ecological protection and restoration.

The second part of the meeting, to be held offline in the first half of 2022, is expected to see the finalization and adoption of an ambitious and practical post-2020 global biodiversity framework.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     