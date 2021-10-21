Splendid autumn colors in harvest season

Gold
A farmer in the city of Ji'an in Jiangxi Province works in a rice field on October 17.
Green
Farmers display ripe grapes in the city of Qingdao's Longgu Village in Shandong Province on October 19. About 1 million kilograms of grapes will be produced in the area this year, sold primarily in supermarkets in Shanghai and Shenzhen.
Yellow
A worker at a traditional Chinese medicine company dries chrysanthemum flowers in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province. Chinese people like to drink chrysanthemum flower tea, which is also used as an ingredient in Chinese medicine.
White
A cotton picking machine in a field in suburban Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, on October 20. The mechanization rate of cotton harvesting in Xinjiang is nearly 75 percent.
Red
A woman picks apples in the city of Ganzixiang's Qingde Town in Sichuan Province on October 20. Qingde Town has built a modern fruit industrial zone covering more than 6 square kilometers, and its apples have been sold in big cities such as Chengdu and Hangzhou.
