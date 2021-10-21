﻿
News / Nation

Splendid autumn colors in harvest season

SHINE
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-10-21       0
The land has turned into an overturned color palette across the country as photographers snapped the happy harvest.
SHINE
  19:11 UTC+8, 2021-10-21       0

Gold

Splendid autumn colors in harvest season
Xinhua

A farmer in the city of Ji'an in Jiangxi Province works in a rice field on October 17.

Green

Splendid autumn colors in harvest season
Imaginechina

Farmers display ripe grapes in the city of Qingdao's Longgu Village in Shandong Province on October 19. About 1 million kilograms of grapes will be produced in the area this year, sold primarily in supermarkets in Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Yellow

Splendid autumn colors in harvest season
Imaginechina

A worker at a traditional Chinese medicine company dries chrysanthemum flowers in Huai'an, Jiangsu Province. Chinese people like to drink chrysanthemum flower tea, which is also used as an ingredient in Chinese medicine.

White

Splendid autumn colors in harvest season
Imaginechina

A cotton picking machine in a field in suburban Urumqi, capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, on October 20. The mechanization rate of cotton harvesting in Xinjiang is nearly 75 percent.

Red

Splendid autumn colors in harvest season
Xinhua

A woman picks apples in the city of Ganzixiang's Qingde Town in Sichuan Province on October 20. Qingde Town has built a modern fruit industrial zone covering more than 6 square kilometers, and its apples have been sold in big cities such as Chengdu and Hangzhou.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     