Northeast China city lures delta region residents

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  14:31 UTC+8, 2021-10-22       0
Yingkou City offers 5,000-yuan visitor pass to tempt tourists to its hot spring resorts and ski fields.
Ti Gong

Ski resort activity in Yingkou.

Ti Gong

A winter scene in Yingkou.

Yingkou City in northeast China has deepened cultural and tourism ties with the Yangtze River Delta region.

The Liaoning Province city's Culture, Tourism, Radio and Television Administration has released a visitor pass worth 5,000 yuan (US$781) for residents in the region through nearly 100 travel agents.

The pass covers starred hotels, hot springs and A-level tourist attractions in Yingkou.

Pass holders will enjoy free admission to all A-level tourist attractions and nine hot spring resorts and free accommodation at seven local starred hotels through the end of June next year.

Ti Gong

Yingkou winter scenery.

The administration has also teamed up with online travel operator Tongcheng-Elong to ensure that people flying from Shanghai, Nanjing and Wuxi to Yingkou will enjoy air ticket discounts.

Yingkou City government has showcased the area's winter tourism splendor, including soothing hot springs, tasty mackerel feasts and thrilling skiing activities. It is home to attractions such as Tuanshan Ocean Park, Wang'er Mountain and Yueliang Lake, which is popular for a large number of hot spring resorts.

Shanghai residents are invited to visit Yingkou when the pandemic is well under control.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cai Wenjun
