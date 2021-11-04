Chinese mainland reports 87 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 87 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 45 were reported in Heilongjiang, 23 in Hebei, four in Ningxia, three each in Jiangsu and Henan, two each in Inner Mongolia, Sichuan and Gansu, and one each in Shandong, Chongqing and Qinghai.

Also reported were 17 new imported cases, of which five were reported in Guangxi, three each in Shanghai, Guangdong and Yunnan, two in Jilin and one in Shandong, according to the commission.

Three new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, said the commission.