Central China's Henan Province has classified another area as medium risk in the provincial capital of Zhengzhou, as three local COVID-19 cases and six asymptomatic carriers were reported on Wednesday.

According to the provincial anti-epidemic headquarters, the newly-added risk area is in a residential community in the city's Jinshui District. Zhengzhou currently has two medium-risk areas.