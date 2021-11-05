Top epidemiologist confident COVID-19 resurgence under control within a month

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 68 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 28 were reported in Heilongjiang, 10 in Hebei, eight in Liaoning, five each in Henan and Gansu, four in Ningxia, two each in Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi and Sichuan, and one each in Guizhou and Yunnan.

Also reported were 10 new imported cases, of which three each were reported in Shanghai and Guangxi, and one each in Tianjin, Liaoning, Guangdong and Yunnan, according to the commission.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai as well, the commission added.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Thursday, said the commission.

China's top epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan said in an interview with CGTN on November 2 that the country will be able to effectively contain the latest COVID-19 resurgence within a month due to strong regulatory and preventive measures.

China's previous successful experiences of containing the outbreaks in Guangzhou and Nanjing made him confident that it's possible to curb the spread within one month, Zhong said.

He also dismissed claims that China's zero-tolerance policy was too costly, saying that the cost for those countries that choose to totally lift restrictions and coexist with the virus was even higher as they have seen a huge spike of infections.