Shenyang Palace Museum celebrates 95th anniversary

Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0
Xinhua
  15:40 UTC+8, 2021-11-16       0

The Shenyang Palace Museum in northeast China's Liaoning Province celebrated the 95th anniversary of its founding on Tuesday.

The museum, one of the two well-preserved ancient palace complexes in China, currently has over 50 exhibition halls open to the public, said Li Shengneng, person-in-charge of the museum.

Shenyang Palace Museum, where the former imperial complex of three emperors of the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911) was located, was set up in 1926 and opened to the public in 1929. In 2004, it was added to the World Cultural Heritage List.

The museum has witnessed a thriving cultural and creative industry. It is estimated that the total revenue of cultural and creative products sold in the museum surpassed 1.25 million yuan (US$195,750) during the Labor Day holiday in May this year alone.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
