Chinese mainland reports 8 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported eight new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the eight local cases, seven were reported in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and one in Zhengzhou, central China's Henan Province, the commission said.

Thursday also saw reports of 16 imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, it said.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Thursday, it added.