Chinese mainland reports 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Friday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Saturday.

Of the three local cases, two were reported in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, and one in Jilin, northeast China's Jilin Province, the commission said.

Friday also saw reports of 20 imported cases in six provincial-level regions, it said.

No new deaths from COVID-19 or new suspected cases were reported on Friday, it added.