﻿
News / Nation

Giant panda twins at French zoo get names: Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu

Xinhua
  10:39 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
Chinese Olympic gold medalist Zhang Jiaqi and French football star Kylian Mbappe revealed the names of the newborn giant panda cubs in France are Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu.
Xinhua
  10:39 UTC+8, 2021-11-19       0
Giant panda twins at French zoo get names: Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu
Xinhua

Panda cubs Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu appear at the naming ceremony in Beauval Zoo in France on November 17, 2021.

Chinese Olympic gold medalist Zhang Jiaqi and French football star Kylian Mbappe revealed on Thursday the names of the newborn giant panda cubs at Beauval Zoo in central France.

More than 120,000 French netizens have cast their vote to choose Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu from five pairs of names for the twin cubs, zoo officials said, adding that the two names represent the friendship between France and China as well as the wish for good health to the cubs.

The twin cubs were born to mother Huan Huan and father Yuan Zai in August. The parents arrived in France in 2012.

"In about two months, another panda, one of the Beijing 2022 Olympic Winter Games mascots, Bing Dwen Dwen, will draw the world's attention in my hometown Beijing. I also look forward to meeting athletes from around the world in Paris in 2024," Zhang told journalists.

Mbappe said that it was a memorable moment to participate in such an event with an Olympic champion. He felt proud and honored.

Yu Jinsong, Charge d'affaires of the Chinese Embassy to France, said that Huan Huan and Yuan Zai have been expanding their family since arrival, thanks to the joint efforts of Beauval Zoo and China's Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding. They are symbols of Sino-French friendship.

In 2017, Huan Huan gave birth to twin cubs, the first panda babies born in France. The first cub died shortly after its birth and the second one was named Yuan Meng.

Giant panda twins at French zoo get names: Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu
Imaginechina

Animal keepers are surrounded by officials as they arrive with newborn twin baby pandas for a naming ceremony at the Beauval Zoo in central France on November 18, 2021.

Giant panda twins at French zoo get names: Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu
Xinhua
Giant panda twins at French zoo get names: Huan Lili and Yuan Dudu
Xinhua
Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Chengdu Research Base of Giant Panda Breeding
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     