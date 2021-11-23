Shenzhen store faces questions about 1,000-yuan olive juice

The market watchdog in south China's city of Shenzhen started an investigation into a beverage chain store that sold cups of olive juice at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each.

The market watchdog in south China's Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, started an investigation into a beverage chain store that sold cups of olive juice prized at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each on November 22.

The outrageously expensive juice was said to use 500 grams of the so-called Golden Jade Trigone Olive grown from 100-year-old ancient olive trees, according to its producer Yecuishan.

Every 500 grams of this superior olive costs around 800 yuan, explained a staffer at the chain store.

The drink takes three hours to prepare, the staffer said.

Produced in the Chaoshan area in Guangdong Province, the Golden Jade Trigone Olive is among the top varieties of olive available.

It is treated as auspicious fruit, and local people usually give them to relatives and friends to show harmony, friendship and good luck during the Chinese New Year.