﻿
News / Nation

Shenzhen store faces questions about 1,000-yuan olive juice

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  15:35 UTC+8, 2021-11-23       0
The market watchdog in south China's city of Shenzhen started an investigation into a beverage chain store that sold cups of olive juice at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  15:35 UTC+8, 2021-11-23       0
Shenzhen store faces questions about 1,000-yuan olive juice

A poster for the 1,000-yuan olive juice sold by the beverage chain store Yecuishan in Shenzhen

The market watchdog in south China's Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, started an investigation into a beverage chain store that sold cups of olive juice prized at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each on November 22.

The outrageously expensive juice was said to use 500 grams of the so-called Golden Jade Trigone Olive grown from 100-year-old ancient olive trees, according to its producer Yecuishan.

Every 500 grams of this superior olive costs around 800 yuan, explained a staffer at the chain store.

The drink takes three hours to prepare, the staffer said.

Produced in the Chaoshan area in Guangdong Province, the Golden Jade Trigone Olive is among the top varieties of olive available.

It is treated as auspicious fruit, and local people usually give them to relatives and friends to show harmony, friendship and good luck during the Chinese New Year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     