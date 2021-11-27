Beijing to standardize foreign-language signs in public places

Beijing has recently issued a regulation that requires the setup of standardized Chinese and foreign-language signs in five categories of public venues.

The regulation is aimed at elevating Beijing's international service level, improving its function as an international exchange center, and promoting the high-level opening up and high-quality development of the capital city.

The five categories include public transport venues such as airports and railway stations; venues for large-scale international events like sports, conferences, and expos; communities with a mass of foreigners; emergency shelters; and other significant public venues of culture, tourism, and sports.

The regulation will take effect starting January 1, 2022.