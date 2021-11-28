Chinese mainland reports 3 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions.

The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported three new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the new local cases, two were reported in Yunnan and one in Liaoning.

Also reported were 20 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.