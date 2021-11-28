Is 1,000-yuan Chaoshan olive juice the good oil?

A beverage chain store in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, that sold cups of olive juice priced at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each has been investigated on suspicion of false advertising.

The outrageously expensive juice was said to use the so-called Golden Jade Trigone Olive grown from 100-year-old olive trees, according to its producer Yecuishan.

Each cup of drink uses nearly 500 grams of such olives and takes two hours to prepare.

Produced in the Chaoshan area in Guangdong Province, the Golden Jade Trigone Olive is said to among the top varieties of olive available.

However, according to the investigation of Shenzhen Administration for Market Regulation, the actual purchase price of raw materials in the store does not match the advertised price. Therefore there is a suspicion of false advertising.

The staff of the store told Thepaper.cn on November 27 that they are actively cooperating with the relevant investigation and await further results.