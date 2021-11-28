﻿
News / Nation

Is 1,000-yuan Chaoshan olive juice the good oil?

﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  13:21 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0
A beverage chain store in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, that sold cups of olive juice priced at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each has been investigated on suspicion of false advertising.
﻿ Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  13:21 UTC+8, 2021-11-28       0
SSI ļʱ
Is 1,000-yuan Chaoshan olive juice the good oil?

A poster for the 1,000-yuan olive juice sold by the beverage chain store Yecuishan in Shenzhen.

A beverage chain store in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, that sold cups of olive juice priced at 1,000 yuan (US$156) each has been investigated on suspicion of false advertising, according to the local market watchdog.

The outrageously expensive juice was said to use the so-called Golden Jade Trigone Olive grown from 100-year-old olive trees, according to its producer Yecuishan.

Each cup of drink uses nearly 500 grams of such olives and takes two hours to prepare.

Produced in the Chaoshan area in Guangdong Province, the Golden Jade Trigone Olive is said to among the top varieties of olive available.

However, according to the investigation of Shenzhen Administration for Market Regulation, the actual purchase price of raw materials in the store does not match the advertised price. Therefore there is a suspicion of false advertising.

The staff of the store told Thepaper.cn on November 27 that they are actively cooperating with the relevant investigation and await further results.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Shen Ke
SSI ļʱ
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     