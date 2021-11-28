North China city reports 19 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The border city of Manzhouli, north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 19 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases from 12 am to 4 pm on Sunday, local authorities said.

Among them, two were registered as asymptomatic cases previously. The city also reported an asymptomatic case during the period, officials with the municipal government told a press conference.

Manzhouli launched city-wide nucleic acid testing at 8 am Sunday and aims to complete it by 8 am Monday.

A total of 630 people are now under medical observation, according to Song Jixiang, vice mayor of Manzhouli.