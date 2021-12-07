News / Nation

Taiwan shooter to be repatriated: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua
  13:55 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0
A male suspect of a shooting in Taiwan will be repatriated after his COVID-19 quarantine ends in Xiamen, a city facing Taiwan across the Taiwan Strait.
Xinhua
  13:55 UTC+8, 2021-12-07       0

A male suspect of a shooting in Taiwan will be repatriated after his COVID-19 quarantine ends in Xiamen, a city facing Taiwan across the Taiwan Strait, said a mainland spokesperson on Tuesday.

Ma Xiaoguang, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, announced the decision made by local police when responding to a media question.

The male suspect confessed to shooting a man in New Taipei City when he was interrogated by local police in Xiamen, Ma said.

Taiwan media reported that the suspect flew to Xiamen on November 22 after he committed the crime and stayed in quarantine upon arriving in the mainland city.

The repatriation decision was made as part of ongoing efforts to combat violent crime, safeguard people's lives and property on both sides of the Strait and maintain the order of cross-Strait exchanges, said Ma.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     